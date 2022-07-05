The 12 Most Memorable Atlantic City Surf Players

From their exciting start in 1998 to their eventual demise in 2009, the Atlantic City Surf were a professional baseball team that called South Jersey home, playing their games at Sandcastle Stadium on Albany Ave. in Atlantic City.

The Fourth of July was always a big night for the baseball team. On July 3, 2007, the Surf's 4th of July celebration was attended by 6,577 fans, which was a Cam-Am League record.

It's been 13 seasons, since the Surf played a game at Sandcastle Stadium, leaving the ballpark vacant since the day they left. No other professional team has called the ballpark home, with a few Babe Ruth league tournaments, travel leagues, high school games and Atlantic Cape Community College among the teams to use the stadium to play games.

The stadium currently has no lights, the scoreboard does not work, but the field is still in fine condition. The concourse is in good shape, but the offices and locker room areas are not ready to host a professional team at this time.

The Surf won the inaugural Atlantic League championship in their first year of existence in 1998, but it never translated into fans in the stands, causing the team to cease operations on March 30, 2009, even though it averaged 2,765 fans, the most in team history.

The team folded the franchise with a record of 701-610 (.531), going 7-15 in the playoffs, and winning one league title.

Along the way, the team had plenty of popular players that called Atlantic City home, many of which spent time in the majors before coming to Atlantic City to play ball.

Here are 12 of the most memorable players to play for the Surf.