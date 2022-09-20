The 6 Best Places For Apple Picking In South Jersey This Fall

Fall is finally here, ya'll!

That means pumpkins, cinnamon, and one of everyone's favorite seasonal activities: apple picking!

Sure, picking pumpkins is great. Who doesn't love a good hayride to the pumpkin patch? But, there's just something about getting in that last u-pick session of the year before the weather turns. Apple picking is a staple here in the Garden State. Honestly, when the ladies break out the flannels, North Face vests, and Ugg boots, their partner's should expect to have to head out to the farm soon after.

Luckily, the Delaware Valley has plenty of places beloved to the locals to do just that. It's a blessing, too, because each farm or stand has something a little different to offer. It's not uncommon to hear of folks in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and Delaware heading out to more than a few farms over the course of September and October.

Here in New Jersey, there are a few local spots that are staples to Garden State residents. Whether or not you have kids doesn't really matter with these places, either. There's something for everyone to enjoy at all the local farms in South Jersey.

We've taken the guesswork out of planning your South Jersey apple-picking adventure this fall and have compiled a list of some of everyone's favorite places to grab some of fall's favorite fruit.

Check it out:

