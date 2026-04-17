South Jersey’s Tick Season Is Already Worse Than Ever
Tick season didn’t just show up early in South Jersey. It never really left. I realized that the hard way this week after pulling six ticks off my dog Bodie’s face. Six. In one week.
If you’re in New Jersey right now, that’s not unusual. It’s apparently the new normal.
Why Ticks Are Suddenly EVERYWHERE In South Jersey
Warmer winters across New Jersey mean ticks aren’t dying off like they used to. Instead, they’re surviving year-round and multiplying fast.
South Jersey’s mix of woods, wetlands, and suburban yards makes it even easier for ticks to spread, especially with growing deer and rodent populations carrying them into neighborhoods that used to feel “safe.”
The Tiny Tick You're Probably Missing
Right now, the biggest threat isn’t the big ticks, it’s the nymphs. These immature ticks are about the size of a poppy seed and are most active in late spring and early summer.
They’re incredibly easy to miss, which means they stay attached longer and that’s what increases the risk of Lyme disease transmission.
The Prevention Step Most People Skip
Most people think a quick check is enough. It’s not. This year, thorough daily checks matter more than ever especially around the scalp, ears, waist, and behind the knees. One big mistake you don’t want to make is tossing clothes straight into the wash. Ticks can survive that. High heat in the dryer is what actually kills them.
For pet owners, consistency is everything. Missing even one dose of tick prevention can make a difference in a season like this.
How To Remove A Tick Safely
Use fine-tipped tweezers, grab the tick as close to the skin as possible, and pull straight up with steady pressure. Don’t twist, burn, or smother it. Those methods can increase infection risk. Clean the area well and keep an eye on symptoms over the next few weeks.
This isn’t just a “bad” tick season in New Jersey. I’d say it’s a different one. As Bodie can confirm, they’re not slowing down anytime soon.
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