Wedding Planning Hack: Sell Tickets To Your Wedding To Strangers
If you’re someone who never pictured having a big wedding, mostly because of the price, you might feel differently about it if strangers helped pay for it.
I’ve never been into the idea of a huge wedding. In New Jersey, you’re easily looking at $30K+ for one day, and that’s just not something I can wrap my head around. I didn’t grow up with that kind of money, and spending it all on a few hours feels…wild. On top of that, the idea of inviting 100+ people I barely talk to? Hard pass.
What if you could flip the whole concept?
Turning your wedding into a party people pay to attend
There’s a site called Not A Wedding Crasher that lets couples list their weddings and sell tickets to guests. Yes, actual tickets. Think less “formal reception” and more curated party with your closest friends…plus a few vetted strangers.
- READ MORE: Fake Police Calls Reported In Ventnor, NJ
Most tickets range from $50 to $100, which, honestly, is what a normal night out costs anyway.
Why This Makes Sense For A Wedding
Instead of blowing your wedding budget on a massive guest list, you can offset costs by opening it up. Guests get a built-in experience: food, drinks, dancing, and you get a more intentional crowd.
You can even set preferences for who can attend, so it’s not a total free-for-all.
It’s kind of like hosting your own exclusive event.
A wedding or a throwback to your early 20s?
The vibe feels less like a traditional wedding and more like a really good night out. Dancing, meeting new people, celebrating with your actual circle? It’s giving house party meets open bar and I LOVE that concept.
For free-spirited couples, this might be the most realistic way to have a “big” wedding without the financial regret.
Would You Go To An Ex's Wedding?
Gallery Credit: Dave Fields