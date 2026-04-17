If you’re someone who never pictured having a big wedding, mostly because of the price, you might feel differently about it if strangers helped pay for it.

I’ve never been into the idea of a huge wedding. In New Jersey, you’re easily looking at $30K+ for one day, and that’s just not something I can wrap my head around. I didn’t grow up with that kind of money, and spending it all on a few hours feels…wild. On top of that, the idea of inviting 100+ people I barely talk to? Hard pass.

What if you could flip the whole concept?

Famous Singers Could Play Your Wedding On The Beach In NJ Photo by Getúlio Moraes on Unsplash loading...

Turning your wedding into a party people pay to attend

There’s a site called Not A Wedding Crasher that lets couples list their weddings and sell tickets to guests. Yes, actual tickets. Think less “formal reception” and more curated party with your closest friends…plus a few vetted strangers.

Most tickets range from $50 to $100, which, honestly, is what a normal night out costs anyway.

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Why This Makes Sense For A Wedding

Instead of blowing your wedding budget on a massive guest list, you can offset costs by opening it up. Guests get a built-in experience: food, drinks, dancing, and you get a more intentional crowd.

You can even set preferences for who can attend, so it’s not a total free-for-all.

It’s kind of like hosting your own exclusive event.

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A wedding or a throwback to your early 20s?

The vibe feels less like a traditional wedding and more like a really good night out. Dancing, meeting new people, celebrating with your actual circle? It’s giving house party meets open bar and I LOVE that concept.

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For free-spirited couples, this might be the most realistic way to have a “big” wedding without the financial regret.

Would You Go To An Ex's Wedding? A friend of mine was invited to his ex's wedding. They dated for 4 years and broke up 3 years ago. They don't have any kids together. Would you go to an ex's wedding? Gallery Credit: Dave Fields