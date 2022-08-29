The Best Fresh Caught Seafood Market In New Jersey Was A Local Secret, Until Now
If you're looking for the freshest daily catch in Jersey, then you need to hook into this family-owned neighborhood seafood market for your next feast.
As you read this, some of you may be saying, “we’ve gone there since before you were born!” Yep, this hidden gem went into business 11 years before I was even on the planet. They have been in business so long because they are simply the best at what they bring us.
The folks I'm really talking to here are the ones that have never heard of this stellar local secret. You may be making the mistake of getting your seafood from all the wrong big box stores when you have the real deal right in your own backyard.
Full disclosure, this place may be very happy being a local secret favorite but with offerings this good I have a duty to share it with the masses. If you don’t know about My Three Sons Seafood and Produce in Little Egg Harbor you are missing the boat.
This place has been shelling out top-notch seafood since 1964 (btw, how many seafood puns do you think I can fit into this post?). Anyway, my Three Sons is a staple for so many, and yet I feel like it is a local best-kept secret.
Yesterday, my family took advantage of the stellar weather and had the best beach day ever. The water was sparkling clear and the temps were just what you would expect now that we are on the brink of “local summer”. Of course, that put my family in the mood for a seafood feast and that meant heading to My Three Sons where their clams are almost as sweet as their fresh-baked pies for dessert.
We’ve gone here for years, about two years ago they carried lobster as shown with my daughter Bella below. (Notice the ironic “say no to pot t-shirt”) but for the last two years, they had to stop carrying lobsters because of the price point increase. Thanks a lot, COVID.
However, My Three Sons still offer the best fresh-caught seafood in the area and their prices are the best in town. Their selection is awesome as well. You can still get:
Enormous shrimp
Halibut
Soft shell crabs
Primo Clam Chowder
Fresh Sushi Grade Tuna
Barnegat Light Scallops
Key West Jumbo Pink Shrimp
Stuffed Clams
Fresh Atlantic Salmon
Jumbo Lump Crab Cakes
Fluke
Red Snapper
Cod
Swordfish
Little Neck Clams
Top Neck Clams
We did a big boil ourselves but let’s say that you want dinner pre-made for you and ready to go. They will gladly do it all for you!
They can make their fresh seafood fried or broiled, they toss in cole slaw and fries or potato salad. Now, you can body surf all day and pick up fresh dinner already cooked.
I could not help snapping some pics of my last stop so you can see what my family has loved for years!
My Three Sons Seafood And Produce Market
My Three Sons is also known for their produce and you know Jersey has that on lock! While you are there you can get your fresh New Jersey corn, tomatoes, cantaloupe, peppers, peaches, and plums.
OK, that’s enough healthy stuff...let’s get to the dessert. They have fresh-baked pies that will bring you to your knees.
I will argue that their key lime pie is the best this side of Key West. That is my clear favorite, but their blueberry crumble is actually a local legend. Here are all their flavors, baked fresh daily:
- Apple Caramel Walnut
- Peachberry (Peach/Blueberry)
- Wildberry
- Strawberry Rhubarb
- Blueberry
- Apple Razzberry
- Coconut Custard
- Fruits of the Forest (Apples, Blueberries, Strawberry, Rhubarb)
- Peach
- Apple Cranberry
Cherry
Here are some other tried and true New Jersey must-eats!
15 Beloved New Jersey Italian Restaurants Too Delectable Not to Try
New Jersey's Best Burger (According To You)