Joe and Jahna Diner Tour Kicks Off This Week

The weather has started to break, so we're hitting the road, bringing the show to you.

At the Cat Country Morning Show with Joe and Jahna, we're launching our second annual diner tour!

We'll be broadcasting live from different restaurants in South Jersey this spring!

Joe and Jahna Diner Tour kicks off in Egg Harbor City

We're beginning this year's tour this Thursday (April 3rd) at Harbor Diner on the White Horse Pike (Route 30) in Egg Harbor City.

We'll be broadcasting the morning show live, and you're invited to join us for breakfast!

Someone who comes out and enters while we're there will win two passes to this June's Barefoot Country Music Fest in Wildwood.

More Diner Tour stops planned

A big thank you to our Diner Tour sponsors, Apex East Roofing and South Jersey Gas.

Upcoming Diner Tour broadcasts:

Thursday, April 10th: To Be Announced.

Thursday, April 17th: Little Egg Diner, Route 9 in Little Egg Harbor.

Thursday, April 24th: Golden Palace Diner, South Delsea Drive, in Vineland.

Thursday, May 1st: Silver Coin Diner, White Horse Pike, in Hammonton.

We hope to see you soon!

