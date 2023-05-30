Who doesn't love the summertime here in the Garden State?

If you were able to get out and enjoy the warm weather we experienced this weekend, wasn't it just glorious? We've been waiting for this weather for quite a while now. It's time to hit the beach and enjoy all kinds of fun outdoor activities. There is, however, one downside to the weather getting warmer. How are your legs after all the barbecues you went to this weekend?

If you didn't have to use Deet at least once this weekend, consider yourself lucky. Strap in, because the deadliest creatures on the planet are out and about seeking their next meals. By the way... that's us. Unfortunately, I'm referring to the nastiest downer that NJ summers have - mosquitoes.

I didn't have ANY mosquito bites before this past weekend. Now, I have about five or six in various spots on my legs and feet. Could it be worse? Sure. Here's the the thing, though; it only takes on bite for you to become infected with one of the nasty diseases mosquitoes are known to carry.

If you weren't aware, mosquitoes really are the deadliest creatures on the planet. I'm not just making that statement for effect. The US Centers For Disease Control and Prevention say that mosquitoes are responsible for the deaths of almost one million people per year. The exact number is easily over 700,000. That makes them the deadliest things on the planet.

The only things on Earth that are responsible for almost as many deaths? Humans. Let that one sink in.

So, if you're like me and walked away from the weekend with a few mosquito bites, there will be plenty more where they came from for the duration of summer 2023. Use Deet whenever you can.

Source: Pfizer.com

