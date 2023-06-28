Brace Yourselves, NJ… The Mosquitoes Are Coming

Have gotten outside a bit to enjoy the summer weather?

I know you didn't get out during those bad storms this week. Did you see that thunder and lightning?? Wild stuff, huh?

There is always, however, a downside to the wet weather of summer - the bugs. The worst of them are the mosquitoes.

Get ready for the 2023 summer season to be a doozy when it comes to mosquito bites. They're moving back into South Jersey with full force. Obviously, they're not exactly the most welcome of guests, but there's not too much we can do about it, is there?

Can't really control the weather, can we?

It's annoying to know that we all probably have itchy bumps in our futures, but that's just summer here in Jersey. Now, there are a few factors that contribute to the return of Jersey's most annoying summer pests.

1.) More Rainy Days

The mosquito formula is simple: the wetter the year, the more mosquitoes there will be. Most people are aware of the fact that mosquitoes thrive still water. It's their breeding ground. We've had a moist couple of days, so it'll soon be a mosquito's paradise around here.

2.) Warmer Temperatures All Year Round

Not sure if you've noticed, but it really wasn't too bad of a winter this year. The colder months weren't so brisk, so the overall air temperature is warmer than the average for this time of year. Since mosquitoes LOVE warm temps, they love South Jersey even more this year than they have in years past.

3.) Early-Onset Warm Weather



Since it's been getting warmer earlier than normal, mosquitoes have emerge sooner than in previous years. Again, this has to do with the environment being perfect for them to exist and breed without fear of it dipping below 50 degrees.

Word to the wise, make sure you have plenty of Off! and citronella candles this season. Chances are you're going to need them

Source: Heatmap.news

