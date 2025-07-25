In case you missed it, Atlantic County has officially confirmed its first case of West Nile virus for Summer 2025. It's easy to not even bat an eye at news like that. That is, until it affects your hometown.

This one hits too close to home for my comfort. The case was discovered right in Linwood.

Where and When?

According to the news section on the Atlantic County website, mosquito control officials collected a sample from Royal Avenue in Linwood a few weeks ago. It was back on July 9th when the specific specimen was collected.

It wound up testing positive for West Nile virus on July 15.

Before you freak out, take a deep breath. It's important to acknowledge the fact that there are no reported human cases at this time. Still, that doesn't mean officials are taking any chances. They are NOT messing around with this information.

The county’s Mosquito Control and Public Health teams are already ramping up surveillance and mosquito-fighting efforts.

What Exactly Is West Nile?

West Nile virus is spread by mosquitoes that have bitten infected birds.

It can affect people, animals, and birds. While most people don’t get seriously sick, it can absolutely lead to severe illness, especially in older adults and those with weakened immune systems.

How to Protect Yourself

Who doesn’t love a good BBQ or beach night? But, you should know how to stay bite-free this summer.

