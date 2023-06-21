So you’re thinking of moving to (or already have moved to) New Jersey. That’s quite a decision. Considering so many have moved out in the past few years, this is a nice change of pace!

As a born and raised Garden Stater, there are some things you should know as you get settled here. There are the simple things like how you’re going to have some of the best pizza you’ve ever had in your life and you’ll quickly become bitter about how the “New York” teams actually play here.

There are, however, some bigger things you’ll have to accept. They’ll impact you almost daily, so allow me to give you a heads up on some things you need to mentally prepare to get used to when living here.

Pumping gas is a thing of the past

You know how you’re so used to pulling up to the gas pump, getting out of your car, and filling up your tank? Too bad.

Get ready to pull up to the pump, look around for an attendant, wait until they’re done with the previous few customers and *then* walk over to you.

You might want to start practicing these five words:

“Hi. Twenty. Regular. Cash. Thanks”

You’re going to have to become incredibly opinionated on certain things

Are you a Bruce boy or a Bon Jovi head? Which rocker is better? How you answer will matter to whomever you’re talking to.

At breakfast are you ordering pork roll or Taylor ham? You’ll get some looks from the people around you should you order the unpopular way.

Is there a Central Jersey? You better have your answer ready, and if it’s a “yes” know where you would say it is.

“New Joisey”

Now that you’ll say that you live in New Jersey, you’re going to have to get used to hearing the following from out-of-staters who you tell that to:

“Ha! Oh you mean ‘New Jersey’?”

You’ll then probably politely go “Ha! Yup!” knowing full well that no one here ever calls it that.

Your entire paycheck now goes to your property taxes

Okay, slight exaggeration there. But it's certainly jarring compared to other states.

Finally, and most importantly:

We’re not as bad as other states say we are

The Garden State has always had a reputation that I don’t think is fair. Do we drive a little fast? Sure.

Do we flip the “Jersey Salute” when someone cuts us off on the road? Of course, that’s our God-given right. The other driver likely deserved it.

That said, we New Jerseyans are truly here for one another. I remember in the aftermath of Superstorm Sandy when people made sure their neighbors were okay. People even left out power strips for total strangers to charge their electronics.

We’re tough on the outside but we’re not the monsters that out of staters claim that we are, and once you’re here, you’re a part of that.

So welcome to New Jersey, you know that old state you used to live in? Fuhgettaboutit.

Now that you’ve chosen NJ, you should probably become acclimated to the Jersey diner. Here are a few suggestions:

