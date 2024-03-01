The Internet Is Loving on Sydney From Sweetwater on Fox TV Show

Sydney Errara of Sweetwater, New Jersey is still alive on the Fox TV show, "Farmer Wants a Wife."

5 episodes into the season, and she's still one of the remaining women trying to win over Farmer Mitchell.

Sydney doesn't get a one-on-one date ---- again!

In the most recent episode, Mitchell had to pick a girl for his one-on-one date, but once again passed on Sydney.

There's a feeling though, especially from fans on the internet, that Mitchell likes Sydney, and he's trying to eliminate other girls before focusing on her.

The internet loves Sydney!

Sydney, a graduate of Cedar Creek High School, is certainly winning over fans of the show. Some recent posts on Twitter:

From Allison: "Sydney is such a badass."

Charly says, "I say it every week, but I seriously love Mitchell & Sydney!! like if she’s not the one he picks in the end…I clearly will have missed something because their connection has been there since the beginning."

Are Sydney and Mitchell meant to be?

Sydney is 22 and Mitchell is 27. On the show, he's described as a "first-generation farmer." His farm is located just outside of Nashville.

We know that the show has already been recorded and produced - so, everything has taken place. Does Sydney end up with Mitchell? We're going to have to wait and see.

One thing is for sure: People love Sydney!

The show airs Thursday night on Fox.

