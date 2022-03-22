The Most Important Thing That COVID Took From Us

I walked into a local retail store for the very first time yesterday.

I won't identify what the store was - I hold no grudges against them. This isn't meant to bash the business.

On March 22, 2022 I found it very odd that a majority of customers in this establishment were wearing masks.

I honestly don't know if it had anything to do with the kind of store it was; whether it had anything to do with the kind of people who shopped there; or if it was just some weird coincidence. Honestly, before I walked into the store, i just assumed it was a "normal" business. Weird, right?

(For the record, even after I was in this business, I would still call it "normal."

Anyway, most places you go today, most people aren't wearing masks - other than maybe medical offices, hospitals, and airports.

Thanks to COVID, it's been a rough two years for all of us. (Can you believe it's been two years?)

Some of us have lost loved ones and friends. Others have been sick - very sick. My heart goes out to all.

Many have complained about the masks, and the closings, and the isolation, and the rules and restrictions. Those all really suck.

Do you know what really sucks more, though? The time we have lost.

Time with loved ones. Time with friends. Time with family. (Especially those we've lost.)

Birthday parties, weddings, picnics, friendly card games. Work get-togethers, neighborhood block parties, play-dates for the kids. Gone. Lost.

Time.

The most precious of life's great "things."

Time.

We can't get it back. We can't make it up. It's gone.

Time.

Try to remember just how precious it is.

