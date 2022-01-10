This Irish Pub Has a COVID Fine Jar – What a Great Idea!

Are you ready to be fined every time you talk about The `Rona?

It seems that COVID-19, the coronavirus, COVID - whatever you refer to it as has really taken over our life, right?

Get our free mobile app

We read about it, talk about it, write about it, think about it, even dream about it.

Ugh.

Haven't we had enough?

I love it! It's like a swear jar for those who keep talking COVID!

What do you think? Good idea?

Now if we could only get the media to start donating!

10 Actors Who Were The Second Choice For Iconic Movie Roles