The Sticker on the Jersey Car Said F@#* Off, and I Have Questions

It was approaching lunchtime, I was at the office, and I was hungry.

I jumped in my car and drove the half-a-mile to one of our local produce markets and grabbed some lunch.

On my way back, I pulled up behind a car that had a sticker on the window. The sticker was shaped like a hand, with the middle finger at attention. The words on the sticker: "F*** Off." Only there were no *** - it was the actual letters.

Hmmm.

I have several questions, which I will address here.

1. How did we fail as a society to the level that it's perfectly OK to throw up swear words on the back of your vehicle? (And on t-shirts, signs, and everything else.)

This driver isn't the only one doing it, of course. There was a day when this kind of thing was not acceptable. (Hey! I sound like the "You kids get off my lawn" guy.)

2. Who F***ed you up so much that you feel the need to put this on your vehicle?

I mean, I hate people too, but I don't hate everyone.

3. Did you put the sticker there because you're serious, or because you think it's funny?

I admit it is funny but in a funny-but-sad kind of way. I may have laughed for a second or two, but that was it.

4. Did you put this sticker up because you're lazy?

I mean why not just use your own middle finger and car horn like the rest of us New Jersey people?

My favorite part of driving is when I get to honk and flip someone off.

If this is your vehicle I'd love to hear your answers. If it's not your vehicle, I'd still love to hear your answers. You can do that in the comments, or email me directly: joe.kelly@townsquaremedia.com.

