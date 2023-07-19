The Very Best Pub Food in New Jersey is Among the Best in America

Unsplash.com Aleisha Kalina

So let's begin by talking about the best "pub food". What exactly is considered "pub food" and what are some of the most popular dishes when visiting your local pub? According to Insanely Good Recipes, here are some of the most popular "pub grub".

  • Pub Burgers
  • Steak Frites
  • Nachos
  • Buffalo Chicken Wings
  • Steak and Onion Pie
  • Club Sandwich
  • Cheeseburger Sliders
  • Chicken Pot Pie
  • Bangers and Mash
  • Fish and Chips

 

Unsplash.com Louis Hansel
Some other items I thought of when it comes to "pub food" were potato wedges, chili, chips and salsa, pretzel and mustard, and pizza. Sounds pretty good to me. So we have outlined the menu for our pub, now let's find out what eatery was selected.

 

Unsplash.com Aleisha Kalina
According to Taste of Home, "The Ship Inn in Milford in the Delaware valley was the first brewery to serve beer in the Garden State since before Prohibition, and offers a warm English pub atmosphere. The historic building offers a gorgeous setting for enjoying clean, well-made beers and an extensive list of whiskeys with an English and German-heavy pub menu. Stay on-theme and order the fish and chips."

 

Unsplash.com Kankan
For me, my favorite pub food would have to include burgers, wings, and some type of fries. Seems like foods that require no forks and knives are trendy for the pub lol. Eating with your hands is all part of the "experience" when watching a game at the local pub. So let us know your pub of choice and what their menu has that makes you keep coming back. Share your recommendations and post your comments below, we love getting your input on the "Best Of" here in New Jersey.

 

