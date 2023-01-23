These are the 50 biggest retailers in America: 2 are based in NJ

New Jersey is home to many businesses, both big and small. With so many people living in The Garden State, it shouldn't be surprising that many retailers want a presence here.

But did you know that New Jersey is home to not one, but two of the 50 biggest retailers in America? One of them shares the name of the town it's based in, and the other is in a class of its own.

Most of these retailers are already favorites throughout the Garden State, even though they're not home-based in our backyard. Despite that, New Jerseyans still like to shop at all the great businesses scattered throughout the state.

Check out the list below of the top 50 retailers in America, including the two that are home-based right here in New Jersey. And even though neither of them made it to number one, the nation's largest retailer also shouldn't be a shock to anyone.

So there you go. Burlington coming in at #47 from Burlington, NJ, and Wakefern / ShopRite coming in at #28 from Keasbey, NJ. Both of which are proud to call New Jersey their true home.

And were you surprised to see Walmart at number one? Probably not. Still, Walmart does have a fairly big presence even in a state such as ours.

Although it's awesome New Jersey is home to two of the country's 50 biggest retailers, there's still nothing better than small business. So as you shop at our largest stores, please don't forget about our smallest as well.