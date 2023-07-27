These Yelp Reviews Show Why Cape May Zoo in the Best Zoo

I've been going to the Cape May Zoo since my kids were little - that was twenty-some years ago. It was a great place then and it's a great place tomorrow.

The Cape May Zoo is certainly one of New Jersey's special places - a place the family can go for some great fun. It's well kept, the grounds are always clean, and the variety of animals can't be beat for a facility its size.

Don't just take my word for it though - Yelp is full of positive reviews!

From John A:

"B eautiful zoo. Very well kept. Lots of options for refreshments. Habitats were well kept. Well worth a good donation. Parking and zoo is donation only."

Cindy loved the zoo:

" What can you expect from a free zoo? I was blown away. The place is beautiful. There is a huge playground before you enter. Plenty of parking and easy to get to

Tons of animals in this huge zoo. Clean and friendly staff. They do have donations buckets. I'll be back."

As a local South Jersey resident, I love to read reviews like this. It makes me feel proud (even though I have nothing to do with the operation of the zoo whatsoever).

Here's what Theresa had to say:

" What a beautiful, fun zoo! No admission, just donations encouraged! Perfect size for families with younger children. Plenty of animals to see, and a beautiful playground at the entrance that children can enjoy before entering or while exiting! Cafe for food and drinks available on the premises! The staff inside the cafe were awesome! Check them out! "

As was mentioned, the zoo continues to be FREE. Donations are gladly accepted, but you're free to give whatever amount you'd like. Again, what a great place here in our own backyard!

Here's a comment from Sandra from Massachusetts:

" The zoo is better than any zoo i've been in the US, and it's FREE. Parking is available and they just redid the whole recreation area inside the zoo. Definitely a must go when you are in the area. "

Big props to those who oversee and run the zoo. These aren't just a sample of the Yelp reviews - these are a strong indication of all the reviews. From 313 reviews on Yelp, the Cape May Zoo has an overall rating of 4 1/2 stars out of 5. Well done!

Whether you live hear year round, or just visit every now and then, a visit to the Cape May Zoo is a must! Find out more about the zoo here

