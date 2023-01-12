This Amazing Little Town in New Jersey is the Perfect Day Trip

I love when I can share information that might help you enjoy life just a little bit better here in the Garden State. Just sharing tidbits of info for you to maybe go out and experience new things in New Jersey that are fun, exciting, and perfect for you and the family. This article is just one of those stories to help you find new adventures in Jersey.

This time we are off to Middlesex County. In a recent article by Only In Your State, they chose this town as a great "small town" for a day trip and it's not that far from here at the Jersey Shore.

Only In Your State selected Metuchen as one of the best "small towns" in New Jersey and perfect for a day trip. "A charming main street containing restaurants and stores is only minutes away from a larger area containing a shopping plaza, an old-school diner, one of the state’s best libraries, a fascinating historical site – and even a hidden natural haven. All this combines to make a day trip to Metuchen’s downtown an absolute must-do experience for any explorer of the Garden State."

This looks like a day trip I'm putting on the "to-do" list. Looks like a nice small town to stroll about and shop, get those steps in and maybe do lunch. Speaking of lunch, they say the Metuchen Diner is "one of the state's best old-school diners, and is only minutes away from the main street."

So next time you need a day out and a new place to explore, head up to Middlesex County and visit the charming town of Metuchen.

