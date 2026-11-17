Americans are carrying a record $19.1 trillion in household debt, and a growing number are betting their future paychecks will somehow make it all disappear. That's a risky game, especially for New Jersey residents already dealing with expensive everyday bills.

A new survey from Credible, which included 1,011 U.S. adults, found that 83% carry some form of debt. And their plans for paying it off may be cause for concern.

Americans Are Counting on Future Paychecks

Among people with debt, 71% say they're counting on future income to make their balances more manageable. Even more telling, 64% admit they've justified purchases by telling themselves they'll deal with the debt later.

In other words, tomorrow's paycheck is already spending money that hasn't even arrived.

Takeout, Streaming And Vacations Are Still On The Table

Carrying debt hasn't stopped many Americans from enjoying their usual spending habits.

Credible found that 64% of people with debt still dine out or order delivery. Another 52% pay for streaming services, while 36% continue taking vacations.

Buy Now, Pay Later balances are also part of the picture, with 25% of people carrying debt saying they have BNPL balances.

Debt Is Becoming A Daily Worry

Here's the number that really stands out: 45% of Americans with debt say they think about it every single day.

For New Jersey households, the takeaway is simple: counting on a raise, bonus or bigger paycheck down the road isn't a reliable debt repayment strategy. Enjoying life is important, but making a plan for today's debt could save you plenty of stress tomorrow.

Items now too expensive for NJ so spend money on Buzzfeed recently conducted a survey that asked folks what they're cutting back on in an effort to try and save money. Although not everything on that survey relates to New Jerseyans, the ones that mainly do are listed below. Gallery Credit: Mike Brant