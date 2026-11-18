It's officially time to get into the Christmas spirit! Thanksgiving hasn't even arrived yet, but let's be honest, nobody can really judge you for getting excited about the holidays anymore.

If you're already looking for fun ways to keep the kiddos entertained this Christmas season, I've got something you might want to save.

There are several holiday-themed phone numbers that let kids call Santa, hear from the Grinch, listen to Christmas stories, and even find out if they've been accepted into Hogwarts!

And yes, I tried them myself!

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6 Fun Holiday Phone Numbers Kids Can Call

1. Santa Hotline: 605-313-0691

Want the kids to connect with Santa? This hotline lets them hear a message from the big guy and leave their Christmas wish lists.

2. NORAD Santa Tracker: 877-446-6723

This one's perfect for Christmas Eve! Kids can call NORAD and get updates on Santa's location as he makes his way around the world. Live phone updates are available on December 24.

3. The Grinch Hotline: 979-205-7067

Feeling a little Grinchy? This number connects callers to a holiday message from everyone's favorite Christmas grouch.

4. Christmas Story Hotline: 712-832-8555

I tried this one expecting the original How the Grinch Stole Christmas, but got a different holiday story instead. It's still worth a listen, but don't expect the Dr. Seuss classic!

5. Dial-a-Carol: 217-332-1882

Christmas music lovers, this one's for you! Callers can enjoy holiday carols through this University of Illinois tradition, which returns December 10.

6. Hogwarts Admissions: 781-452-4077

Have a Harry Potter fan at home? Give this novelty hotline a call and see if they've made it into Hogwarts!

Seriously, save these numbers! They're an easy way to add a little extra Christmas magic without even leaving the house. Free holiday activities for the win this year.

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