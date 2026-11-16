Thanksgiving is NEXT WEEK. Seriously, how did that happen?!

We're about to enter the season of family gatherings, second helpings, questionable dinner-table conversations and eating enough food to need a nap afterward.

But what do New Jerseyans actually want on their Thanksgiving plates? A new national study reveals our favorite dishes, the foods we'd rather avoid, and even the family questions we'd prefer not to answer.

New Jersey LOVES These Thanksgiving Foods (But Hates This One!)

According to a new study from Solitaire Streak, stuffing and mashed potatoes are tied as New Jersey's favorite Thanksgiving dishes. An impressive 94% of residents say they enjoy both.

That's well above the national average for stuffing, which is 83.4%.

But there's another food that makes New Jersey stand out: potato rolls. They're the state's most uniquely loved Thanksgiving dish compared with other states.

Honestly, is Thanksgiving even Thanksgiving without a basket of rolls on the table?

Unfortunately, not every dish gets a warm welcome. Goose is New Jersey's most disliked Thanksgiving food, with 69% of residents who've tried it saying they don't like it.

Nationally, plant-based roasts, goose and tofu are among the most disliked holiday foods.

NJ Residents Dread These Thanksgiving Dinner Questions

Apparently, the food isn't the only thing New Jerseyans are worried about.

The study found that 55% of residents dread being asked about politics during holiday meals.

Even more interesting, 41% hate being asked about their relationship status. That's the highest percentage in the country!

So, if you're hosting Thanksgiving this year, maybe keep the conversation focused on the food. Pass the mashed potatoes, not the uncomfortable questions

The Most Bizarre Thanksgiving Side Dishes Gallery Credit: Jahna Michal