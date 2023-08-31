This dreamy NJ home is a bargain. The catch? You have to move it
In all of the years that I have been looking at real estate and pouring through hundreds of pages of real estate listings and drooling over homes, I have found my favorite home in the whole wide world.
I love history and I love mid-century modern style and if you do too I've got a home for you.
Here's a special chance to own a unique mid-century modern house designed by Wynant D. Vanderpool Jr., for famous mathematician Atle Selberg, in Princeton.
The house is in the Institute for Advanced Study neighborhood. It's not just any house, it's got history and charm.
But, here's the catch. Only the house itself is up for sale, and you'll need to move it to a new location. Trust me though, it's worth it. This kind of well-built house is a rarity today.
Imagine a house with an iconic overhanging flat roof, a central chimney block, and expansive windows that seamlessly blend indoor and outdoor spaces.
Inside, you get three bedrooms, a room that's sunny all year, a home office with its own entrance, and a roomy kitchen with a cozy eating nook. The floors are made of stone and wood, giving a natural feel to the whole place.
This house isn't just a house. It's a piece of history. It was made for Atle Selberg, a famous mathematician. Now, it's looking for a new owner and a new location.
Don’t let the $525,000 price tag fool you. It’s only the home that’s for sale for $525,000, not the land. The home itself has to be moved. Anywhere you like. Moving it won't be easy, but it's a chance to keep this special house alive. Houses today aren't made like this anymore, with so much care and style.
Owning this house means more than having a home. It means becoming part of Princeton's story and creating your own chapter. If you're thinking about schools, the area you move the house to will decide where you go.
This house is waiting for someone who wants to make history while enjoying a comfy home. Are you up for the adventure?
