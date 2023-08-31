This dreamy NJ home is a bargain. The catch? You have to move it

In all of the years that I have been looking at real estate and pouring through hundreds of pages of real estate listings and drooling over homes, I have found my favorite home in the whole wide world.

I love history and I love mid-century modern style and if you do too I've got a home for you.

Here's a special chance to own a unique mid-century modern house designed by Wynant D. Vanderpool Jr., for famous mathematician Atle Selberg, in Princeton.

Via zillow.com Via zillow.com loading...

The house is in the Institute for Advanced Study neighborhood. It's not just any house, it's got history and charm.

But, here's the catch. Only the house itself is up for sale, and you'll need to move it to a new location. Trust me though, it's worth it. This kind of well-built house is a rarity today.

Via zillow.com Via zillow.com loading...

Imagine a house with an iconic overhanging flat roof, a central chimney block, and expansive windows that seamlessly blend indoor and outdoor spaces.

Inside, you get three bedrooms, a room that's sunny all year, a home office with its own entrance, and a roomy kitchen with a cozy eating nook. The floors are made of stone and wood, giving a natural feel to the whole place.

Via zillow.com Via zillow.com loading...

This house isn't just a house. It's a piece of history. It was made for Atle Selberg, a famous mathematician. Now, it's looking for a new owner and a new location.

Don’t let the $525,000 price tag fool you. It’s only the home that’s for sale for $525,000, not the land. The home itself has to be moved. Anywhere you like. Moving it won't be easy, but it's a chance to keep this special house alive. Houses today aren't made like this anymore, with so much care and style.

Via zillow.com Via zillow.com loading...

Owning this house means more than having a home. It means becoming part of Princeton's story and creating your own chapter. If you're thinking about schools, the area you move the house to will decide where you go.

This house is waiting for someone who wants to make history while enjoying a comfy home. Are you up for the adventure?

Wow! Aaron Rodgers new home in New Jersey: Inside and out Here's a look at New York Jets Aaron Rodgers' new Montclair home with 8 bedrooms and 9 baths — and sweeping views of the rest of New Jersey and the Manhattan skyline.

How much does the average NJ home cost? Median prices by county Everything is costing more these days — and housing is certainly no exception in New Jersey.

Data for 2023 from January through May, compiled by New Jersey Realtors, shows that homes hit the market and sell in two months or less, on average.

Median prices for single-family homes have reached $500,000 and above in nine counties.

Most counties have seen houses go for more than the list price this year, while the rest have been very close to asking — on average.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Judi Franco only.

You can now listen to Dennis & Judi — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite best friends anytime, anywhere and any day of the week. Download the Dennis & Judi show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom