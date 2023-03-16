This Has Been Named The Most Charming Italian Restaurant In New Jersey

There are very few things we love more in New Jersey than a beautiful meal at one of our amazing Italian restaurants, especially if it has just been named the most charming Italian restaurant in New Jersey.

Photo by Nerfee Mirandilla on Unsplash Photo by Nerfee Mirandilla on Unsplash loading...

If you add great Italian food and a huge dose of charm, you may have the perfect recipe for a great date night or special occasion, and some foodie experts think they have found the perfect Garden State restaurant that believes in that recipe.

The foodie experts we're talking about are the well-respected people at Lovefood, and they have made great food and restaurant choices and have helped us fill our food bucket list with awesome culinary destinations, and there is no reason to think this choice would be any different.

Photo by Josh Hild on Unsplash Photo by Josh Hild on Unsplash loading...

They have chosen what they consider to be the most charming Italian restaurant in the whole state of New Jersey, and this is a place you definitely want to try if you haven't already.

A great Italian restaurant can not be great without amazing food. It all starts there, but the food alone is not going to make the restaurant great.

Photo by Patricia Tsernoshova on Unsplash Photo by Patricia Tsernoshova on Unsplash loading...

There is also the atmosphere and the decor, and of course, wonderful people to tie it all together. If you add that up and throw in a dash of great location, then you have all the makings of a charming Italian restaurant.

The foodie experts have chosen the New Brunswick restaurant Catherine Lombardi as the most charming Italian restaurant in the entire state.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Catherine Lombardi is located at 3 Livingston Ave. in the heart of downtown New Brunswick, and it has been an area favorite for years.

New Jersey Has So Many Great Italian Restaurants

The Top 3 Jersey Shore Italian Restaurants You Voted For