This New Jersey Ranking Has Us Upset For All The Wrong Reasons

We are going to reveal a recent ranking about New Jersey traffic, and it's going to most likely get you upset. And we believe you'll be unhappy for all the wrong reasons.

The report about our traffic here in New Jersey is not good news for us. It never is. Our roads are the ultimate example of the old phrase "two pounds of baloney in a one-pound bag".

We have way too many cars on way too few roads, but you know that. What this article is about is how many New Jersey responded to the news.

The news is that BestLife has named the Garden State as the state with the third-worst traffic in the entire country. And New Jersey residents are mad.

But it's not the fact that we're ranked 3rd worst that has many people upset. We all know how bad our traffic is.

The reason many people are unhappy is that we only ranked third-worst. Apparently, this is one list many New Jersey residents think we should own.

And when you think about it, that theory does make some good points. if we're going to sit in traffic every day, and it's going to rob us of hours we'll never get back, then why not get credit for it?

It's an interesting angle, right? For the record, the two states that out-trafficked us were Maryland (#2) and California (#1).

And we're not happy about it. We don't like all the traffic, but we want the credit for it. I love New Jersey.

