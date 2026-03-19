Rita’s Italian Ice & Frozen Custard is bringing back its iconic First Day of Spring giveaway on Friday, March 20, 2026 and yes, that means a free 6-ounce Italian Ice for everyone.

If you’ve been counting down the days like the rest of us, it’s officially go time. No catch, no purchase necessary, just pure frozen happiness to kick off warmer days.

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Free Italian Ice + A Mystery Flavor Drop

This year’s celebration comes with a twist: the debut of a brand-new Mystery Peeps Italian Ice flavor. Rita’s is leaning into the seasonal hype! Get excited.

Whether you’re loyal to a classic flavor or ready to roll the dice on something new, there’s no better excuse to swing by your local Rita's shop.

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My Go-To Order (Trust Me On This)

While most people play it safe, I fully embrace my chaotic good dessert energy. Mango water ice is always my ride-or-die, but here’s the real pro tip: turn it into a gelati with chocolate soft serve.

I know, I know… it sounds controversial.

That sweet, tangy mango with rich chocolate? Elite combo. Don’t knock it till you try it.

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Make It A Full Snack Run

If you really want to level up the experience, pair your Rita’s run with a soft pretzel. It’s the ultimate salty-sweet combo that just feels right this time of year.

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Bottom line: free dessert, spring vibes, and a new mystery flavor? That’s a tradition worth showing up for.

South Jersey's Ultimate Ice Cream Guide Gallery Credit: Eddie Davis