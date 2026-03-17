Planning a June trip to Orlando? I’m trying to. Before you drive to Atlantic City International Airport hoping to score cheap flights in person, there’s a new update that could completely change your strategy.

For years, travelers have shared tips about getting better deals at the ACY ticket counter, but that insider move just got a lot less predictable. The airport recently confirmed that ticket purchases are only available during active flight times, and even then, there’s a catch that could leave you waiting… or walking away empty-handed.

If you’re chasing cheap flights to Orlando (or anywhere) for summer travel, this is the kind of detail that could save you time, money, and a wasted trip.

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Ticket Counter Hours Just Got a Real-World Update

After plenty of speculation online, ACY finally cleared things up with a recent update on social media. The Atlantic City Airport ticket counter will be open for in-person purchases, but only during active flight times.

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If you were thinking about popping in whenever it’s convenient, that strategy might not work anymore.

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Heads Up: Boarding Passengers Come First

Here’s the catch; passengers who are already booked travel and need to check in or board will take priority over anyone trying to buy tickets at the counter. You might have to wait or risk not being helped at all if things get busy.

That’s a pretty big deal if you’re banking on last-minute savings, especially during peak travel times heading into summer.

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Is the Drive Worth It?

For deal hunters, the potential savings could still make the trip worthwhile. But this update adds a layer of unpredictability. If you’re planning to go, timing is everything. It’s best to try to align your visit with less crowded flight windows to score cheap tickets while you can.

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Bottom line is yes, the in-person deals still exist, but they’re no longer as straightforward as just showing up.

America's 10 Worst Airports For Spring Break Delays 2026 Data from the US Department of Transportation, analyzed by USA Facts , tracks the percentage of flights arriving within 15 minutes of schedule. That 15-minute cushion is the industry standard for “on time.” Airports are then ranked by overall punctuality rates across major carriers. No traveler horror stories. Just cold, hard arrival data deciding who’s early… and who’s still circling. Gallery Credit: Scott Clow