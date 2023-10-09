This North Wildwood Market Has Best Sandwich Ever Invented in NJ

What's the best sandwich ever invented in New Jersey?

Chances are - if you live in New Jersey - the correct answer came to you right away!

The Breakfast Sandwich is New Jersey's favorite invented-here sandwich!

If that Breakfast Sandwich includes pork roll, all the better!

Our friends at LoveFood looked at the best sandwich invented in every state.

Photo by Mae Mu on Unsplash

The Breakfast Sandwich is the best sandwich invented in New Jersey.

LoveFood had this to say about The Breakfast Sandwich:

"The iconic combination of fried pork roll, egg, and American cheese on a hard roll or English muffin is a New Jersey breakfast staple, served at diners and no-frills joints all over the state"

Photo by Seriously Low Carb on Unsplash

Pork Roll makes the best sandwich.

LoveFood says a necessary part of the sandwich is Pork Roll (or, yes, Taylor Ham).

Add egg and cheese and you're all set.

Photo by Youjeen Cho on Unsplash

The best Breakfast Sandwich can be found in North Wildwood.

The recommendation from LoveFood for the best Breakfast Sandwich is at Russo's Market in North Wildwood.

One problem with that recommendation is that Russo's Market is seasonal. You'll have to wait `til spring to have one.

Photo by Steve Wrzeszczynski on Unsplash

Other great sandwiches that were invented in select states.

Some other sandwiches mentioned in the article were the Lobster Roll (cold) in Maine, The Rueben in Nebraska, The French Dip in California, The Cuban Sandwich in Florida, The Crab Cake Sandwich in Maryland, The Club Sandwich in New York, and both The Hoagie and The Philly Cheesesteak in Philadelphia.

What's your favorite made-in-New-Jersey sandwich?

SOURCE: LoveFood.com

