This South Jersey Sandwich Shop Named Best in the State

What do Dean Martin, Frank Sinatra, Oprah Winfrey and Donald Trump all have in common?

They have all had subs from an Atlantic City Sandwich shop that was named the best in the state.

White House Subs on Artic Avenue has been a fixture in Atlantic City since 1946. If you've never been there, you're truly missing out.



The cornerstone of White House Subs is freshness. From the delicious bread to the fresh tasty meats, there's a distinct difference between White House Subs and many other sandwich shops.

Looking for a good cheese steak? White House Subs goes the extra mile with their lean top round steak. For something different, they offer a killer Chicken Cacciatore sub.

Their Italian subs are 80% fat-free, and they even offer breakfast sandwiches.

While White House Subs has been on Artic Avenue for decades, they also have a second location in Atlantic City. That one is located inside the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino.

White House Subs offers eat-in and take-out and will ship their subs anywhere in the country.

In case you were wondering, the sandwich shop named tops in Pennsylvania is located right in Philadelphia. Stockyard Sandwich Company, located on Spring Garden Street, isn't the most comfortable place to eat-in, but they get high grades for their food.

In addition to their delicious sandwiches, they offer fresh fish as well as some pretty incredible appetizers.

Stockyard Sandwich Company also offers pick-up as well as delivery.

