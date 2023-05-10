Las Vegas Style Entertainment Is Coming To Atlantic City, N.J.

A new Las Vegas style entertainment and dining concept is coming to Atlantic City, New Jersey this summer.

It will be presented by Caesars Atlantic City and it’s being billed as the first permanent entertainment residency of its kind, called "The Hook"

Caesars will partner with Spiegelworld, which is an entertainment company that produces live events, coupled with dining experiences in Las Vegas, Nevada.

This will begin on Friday, June 30, 2023.

"The Hook" will have 7:00 p.m. and 9:00 p.m. showtimes on Wednesdays through Sundays and tickets may be purchased online ($ 60 each) by using this link.

You can pair your show experience with a dinner reservation that can be made at the time of purchasing your show tickets.

Another great thing about this new entertainment and dining experience is that the iconic Warner Theatre is going to come back to life in Atlantic City.

According to a news release, a custom-built venue will showcase the the facade of Atlantic City's historic Warner Theatre.

The Warner Theatre originally opened on the Boardwalk in Atlantic City in 1929. Almost 100 years later, this iconic theater is going to come back to life.

Cal McCrystal is the director of "The Hook.” He promises a show that will feature breathtaking acrobatics, magnificent physiques on display, and powerful comedy.

Each week, McCrystal will present an international cast, starring comedy hosts, acrobats and other variety artists from around the world.

This is also a homecoming for McCrystal who grew up in Bergen County, New Jersey.

SOURCE : Caesars Atlantic City.

