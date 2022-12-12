It’s Real Christmas Trees Only in Thomas Rhett’s House

Every family has their own holiday traditions. For Thomas Rhett and his crew of ladies, it's all about a live Christmas tree.

He does admit, however, an artificial tree would certainly be less of a hassle.

Get our free mobile app

"It’s kinda been a rule in our house since I got married to Lauren, but we do not do the fake tree scenario, as much as I have wanted to in the past," he shares via his record label. "It would be so easy to have one that’s already lit, you just throw up and then put some lights on, but my wife loves the process of going to the lot, picking the perfect one."

The Christmas tree hunting doesn't stop there: It turns out Rhett's family tends to go all out for the Christmas season, with a tree in each of his daughters' four bedrooms.

"We also get a real Christmas tree for each of the girls’ bedrooms," he explains. "It’s like 4 feet tall or whatever, and we usually take about two nights and build a fire, put on Home Alone, and get out all the ornaments and let the girls go crazy on the tree."

"It’s probably my two favorite nights of the year, is getting to decorate the house for Christmas. I love gettin’ to do that with my girls," he adds.

Rhett and his wife Lauren have four girls: Willa Gray, 7, Ada James, 5, Lennon Love, 2, and Lillie Carolina, 1. Although, they want more kids in the future, it's not something they are pursuing at the moment. Earlier this year, the "Half of Me" singer said they would be holding off on more kids for the time being.

"We're gonna come up for some air before we get going again," he told Taste of Country Nights host Evan Paul at the time.