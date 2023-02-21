3 New Jersey cities among the healthiest college towns

We recently found out that New Jersey residents are among the most interested in getting fit; now comes word that, at least among college towns, New Jerseyans are pretty healthy.

The study was put out by Broke Scholar.

To determine the healthiest college towns in America, they started with 148 college towns with the largest and highest-ranked 4-year public universities in all 50 states, looking at three categories:

Physical Health

Mental Health

Environment and Community Health

The three New Jersey college towns that showed up in the ratings were:

Montclair (#6) — Montclair scored well in Physical Health (8.3), Mental Health (8.5), but in Environment and Community Health, Montclair scored only a 3.5; that was due to a terrible ranking in particulate pollution.

Camden (#11) — Also ranking high in Physical Health and Mental Health, but not so high in Environment and Community Health.

New Brunswick (#14) — did very well in Physical Health and did ok in Mental Health but even worse than the other two in Environment and Community Health

College Park, Maryland, topped the list, followed by Fairfax, Virginia, and Berkley, California.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Doyle only.

You can now listen to Deminski & Doyle — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite afternoon radio show any day of the week. Download the Deminski & Doyle show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

The 99 top paying jobs in New Jersey How much do you make? These are the occupations in New Jersey with the highest median annual compensation. Source: Federal Bureau of Labor Statistics, 2022

LOOK: Here's where people in every state are moving to most Stacker analyzed the Census Bureau's 2019 American Community Survey data to determine the three most popular destinations for people moving out of each state.