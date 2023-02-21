Tasty New Margate Business Combines Two Philly Favorites

Two new businesses will be opening this summer on Amherst Avenue in Margate.

Betty's Seafood Shack, from the owners of Water Dog Smoke House in Ventnor, is taking over the Sprinkles Ice Cream location and Famous Cookie Creamery is moving into the old Juniors Doughnuts & Dogs space next door on Amherst Ave.

Margate's store will be the third South Jersey location for Famous Cookie Creamery, to go along with their stores on the Wildwood and Ocean City boardwalks.

Famous Cookie Creamery is a collaboration of two businesses from Philadephia's Reading Terminal Market.

Famous 4th Street Cookies have been in the Reading Terminal Market since 1978.

Bassett's Ice Cream got its start in 1861 when Salem County's Lewis Dubois Bassett began making ice cream in his backyard. In 1892, Bassett's moved into the new Reading Terminal Market at 11th and Arch in Philly.

How did the cookie company and the ice cream company come to realize they should team up?

When Famous 4th Street Cookie Company owner, Tina Phillips, was headed to a children's party, she brought, of course, cookies and also some Bassetts Ice Cream, she told 6ABC in 2021.

"You know, these would be amazing to have ice cream cookie sandwiches. So I put the ice cream together with the cookies. And while this idea was born, everyone was so happy to get these ice cream sandwiches. They couldn't believe how good they were."

Many people agree, based on the positive reviews I have seen online for Famous Cookie Creamery

Karen says ..."don’t miss this when it opens. They are in Reading Terminal Market and have an Ocean city location as well. They are the best commercially, made cookies I have ever had. I am a baker saying that."

Jasin says..."Love you guys!!! So glad I don’t have to go over the bridge now and still get your yummy cookies!!!"

I can't wait to check them out this summer in Margate!



