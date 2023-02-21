The Philadelphia Flower Show Brings Out a New Colorful Display

As a sure sign that spring is just around the corner, it's time for the Philadelphia Flower Show.

The show, titled, "The Garden Electric," returns to the Philadelphia Convention Center March 4- March 12. This year's show promises to include several firsts.

This year's show will include the largest gardens ever created for the event. The creations of several designers ranging in size from 2200 to 2900 square feet will immerse visitors in a unique 360-degree presentation. This will create an unprecedented up-close experience.

Designers from all over the world will be featured in the show.

The Philadelphia Flower Show will also include musical entertainment, featuring local bands, Snacktime, DJ Aktive, and others.

PHS Creative Director Seth Pearsoll says,

This year, we’re working hard to create a cohesive and fully immersive experience for our Flower Show attendees. Design choices are intentionally being made to mimic the feel of being outdoors in nature by creating larger displays that surround guests, and our lineup of exhibitors is incredible, every exhibitor is creating a unique, spectacular interpretation of the ‘Garden Electric’ theme, filled with bold color and interesting design elements that will really captivate our guests while the promenade-style path ensures that all visitors can closely enjoy these stunning works of art.

This will be the first time in two years that the show will be indoors. Organizers are working closely with health officials to ensure guests' safety.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

The show will run from March 4 - March 12. For hours and ticket information, visit, www.phsonline.org.

