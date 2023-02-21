NJ closes American Dream Water Park after shocking accident

🔵 A “Notice of Unsafe Structure" and "Order to Cease Operations" will keep the DreamWorks Water Park closed until an inspection is completed

🔵 A 33-year-old woman suffered the most serious injury of the Sunday fall of a prop helicopter

🔵 The rest of the American Dream entertainment & retail complex is open as usual

EAST RUTHERFORD — The Dream Works Water Park is closed through at least Wednesday per order of the state while an investigation into why a hanging prop helicopter fell from the ceiling into a kiddie pool is completed.

American Dream spokeswoman Jessica Griffin told NorthJersey.com the retail and entertainment complex voluntarily shut down the water park after Sunday's incident.

The state Department of Community Affairs issued two orders Monday that keeps the 8-acre indoor water park closed during what would likely be one of its busiest of the year as many schools are on their February vacation.

A “Notice of Unsafe Structure" was issued for the building structure housing the park. An “Order to Cease Operations" keeps all permitted attractions closed.

The investigation includes a third-party inspection, a review of supporting documentation and a determination of what caused the helicopter to fall, according to Department of Community Affairs spokeswoman Lisa Ryan. She did not know how long the park would remain closed.

State Police said first responders treated an adult and two children for minor injuries. A 33-year-old woman was treated at a hospital but State Police did not know her condition Tuesday morning.

American Dream unaffected by the helicopter

The rest of the American Dream entertainment complex is unaffected by Sunday's prop helicopter incident.

"The safety of our guests is our highest priority," Griffin told NorthJersey.com. "All appropriate security measures have been taken; the park is secured for the duration of the investigation. Additionally, our guest services team is onsite to provide guidance to those whose visits were impacted by yesterday’s event."

Griffin on Tuesday morning did not respond to New Jersey 101.5's request for more information.

American Dream information American Dream information (Canva) loading...

Here's another water park coming to New Jersey:



Inside ISLAND Waterpark, coming soon to Atlantic City

Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.