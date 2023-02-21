3 fires in Berkeley, NJ appear to have been intentionally set, cops say

🚒 Investigation into three fires inside Johnson's Pit area of Berkeley Township

🚒 Ocean County investigators believe at this point all three fires set Monday were done so intentionally

🚒 Anyone with information on the Berkeley Township fires are asked to come forward

Authorities are investigating three fires Monday afternoon in Berkeley that appear to have been intentionally set.

Three fires under investigation in Berkeley Township

Berkeley police and the Beachwood Fire Department were first to the scene around 2:20 pm on Monday in a wooded area of what's known locally as Johnson's Pit for a brush fire, prosecutors said.

There were two other fires set in the area, including inside an unoccupied tent, according to investigators from Ocean County Fire Marshals Office and New Jersey State Forest Fire Service.

Investigators believe the three fires could have been intentionally set although an open flame of nearby combustibles may be a cause as well.

berkeley-twp-police loading...

Get our free mobile app

Witnesses needed as Berkeley Township fires are investigated

If you or someone you know has any information that can assist in the investigation looking into the three fires in a wooded area of Johnson's Pit in Berkeley Township on Monday, you're asked to call OCPO Detective Christopher Bonner at 732-929-2027, extension 2449 or Berkeley Police Detective William Sommers at 732-341-1132, extension 2111.

How Firefighters training helped put out major fires