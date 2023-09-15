Three NJ cities among the best for new moms

There are a lot of things to be proud of in New Jersey, but there may not be a bigger accolade than this one: New Jersey placed three cities in the list of best places to have a baby.

The rankings were done by LawnStarter and they looked at the 200 largest cities in the country and then ranked them based on various criteria, sorting them into seven categories: Maternity Care, Child Care, Mom Protections, Affordability, Social Support, Socioeconomics, and Home and Outdoors.

The highest-ranking New Jersey city is Jersey City, which came in at #18 nationally. For Maternity Care, it ranked 152nd, Child Care was 151, but in Moms Protection it ranked fourth (tied with Paterson and Newark), Affordability was 46th, Social Support rank was 19th, Socioeconomics was 109, and Home and Outdoors was 101.

Photo set of a youth pregnant mother paolo_hppd loading...

Paterson was 61st, posting a high score in Moms Protection (that includes factors like paid family leave, the strength of breastfeeding laws, and reproductive rights). Paterson didn’t do so well in affordability of labor and delivery, social support, socioeconomics, and home and outdoor.

Newark is the last New Jersey town to rank in the top half of the survey (New Jersey only has three cities among the 200 largest in the US). Like the other New Jersey towns, Newark ranked high for Moms Protection; it also did well in Social Support (#34), but not so well in the other categories.

young mother breast feeding her baby girl in garden oksun70 loading...

According to the study, the best city for new moms was Portland, OR. Number 200 was Pasadena, TX.

