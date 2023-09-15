Who is the most searched celebrity icon in NJ? The results will scare you

The analysts at Google Trends have put together and released data to see “who is” the most searched celebrity on Google for the past few months. There has been so much going on in the entertainment world that has transcended demographics including much buzz about Taylor Swift, former President Donald Trump, President Joe Biden, and a host of others.

The Google Trends results were based on the asked question and search “who is?” on the Google site. Across the U.S. there were some eye-opening results, including here in New Jersey, but more about that later.

Get a load of some of these key results:

The top search according to 56.8% of Americans was “Who is Grimace?”

“Who is the richest person in the world?” ranked 2nd most searched term.

New Jersey, New York, and Texas’s most popular summer search was “Who is the president” – yikes!

Celebrities like Jelly Roll, Kim Kardashian, and Matt Rife were some of the most searched summer icons.

The Grimace? You’ve got to be kidding! According to Google the purple-eating McDonald's creature The Grimace was part of a special birthday meal that was being offered by McDonald's. Parents and others were looking up the origin of The Grimace. That’s 56.8% of all Americans looking that up.

Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala Getty Images for Huffington Post loading...

The richest person in the world according to Google is Elon Musk. Why are so many people looking him up, do they need a loan, are they hoping that he is their long-lost cousin?

President Donald Trump, left, and former Vice President Joe Biden during the first presidential debate President Donald Trump, left, and former Vice President Joe Biden during the first presidential debate (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky) loading...

Another scary search was here in New Jersey, New York, and Texas where their highest search was “Who is the President”. That scared me a bit because you couldn’t turn on a TV without some reference to our President. I can’t explain that, maybe one of you can.

Jason Mendez, Getty Images Jason Mendez, Getty Images loading...

The fact that people search “who is” for celebrities like Jelly Roll, Kim Kardashian, and Matt Rife, I’ve been asking myself that question for a while now. I use the term celebrities very loosely.

What have we learned today, well here in New Jersey we’re not sure and don’t know who the president is and throughout the country we want to know who the Grimace is. I think that just about sums it up.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 weekend host Big Joe Henry. Any opinions expressed are Big Joe’s own.

