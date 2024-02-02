Tiger Woods and Mike Trout Check on their Vineland Golf Course
What do you get when you combine two of the greatest athletes of all time?
A big new golf course in South Jersey!
Tiger Woods visits South Jersey
Tiger Woods, the golfer, and Millville native Mike Trout, the baseball player, got together to check on the progress of their new golf course in Vineland.
The course is Trout National, and it's a joint effort between Trout and Woods.
The course is being developed by Woods' TGR Design.
Mike Trout shared some photos of their recent check on the course:
Mike Trout heading to spring training
Besides the golf course, both Trout and Woods are heading back to their "real jobs."
Mike Trout is about to start spring training with the Los Angeles Angels. Trout's had some bad luck with injuries the last couple of years - hopefully, all those injuries are behind them.
Tiger Woods expected to play more PGA golf this year
Like Trout, Woods has been battling his own set of injuries - many of which resulted from a car accident a few years ago. Golf fans are hoping to see more of Woods on the PGA tour this year.
Hopefully, a firm completion date for the gold course will be coming soon!
