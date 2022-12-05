Even The Experts Disagree On What New Jersey’s Top Christmas Movie Is

The Christmas season is here in New Jersey. It's a pretty simple question. What is New Jersey's favorite Christmas movie? We all know, however, that nothing in the Garden State is easy, so let the controversy begin.

We thought it would be a fun simple way to celebrate a New Jersey Christmas. Let's find out what New Jersey's favorite Christmas movie is. You'll find out, agree or disagree, and we could move on with our Christmas season.

Nothing in New Jersey, however, is that easy, and this topic is no exception. Even the experts can't agree on the Garden State's favorite Christmas movie.

We'll give you the info we could find, and we'll leave it to you to decide. We found three different sources touting our favorite Christmas movie in New Jersey, and you guessed it, we found three different answers. Here's what different sources said.

Wealthy Nickel. We thought this was the most curious one. This source says New Jersey's favorite Christmas movie is Trading Places.

Fox News. They reported a study of the best Christmas movies in each state concluded that the top choice in the Garden State was Home Alone. We like this a little better.

Comparitech. In their study, the favorite Christmas movie in all of New Jersey is The Grinch. There are more than a few "Grinches" in New Jersey, so this could actually make sense.

We'd like to throw in The Christmas Story, Elf and It's A Wonderful Life. Each is a crowd favorite in the Garden State. We'll even throw in Die Hard since New Jersey's own Bruce Willis is in it.

One thing is for sure, however. This proves that no decision in New Jersey can ever be easy. Never.

