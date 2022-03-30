Actor Bruce Willis Stepping Down From Acting After Being Diagnosed With Aphasia

The family of actor Bruce Willis announced this week that he is retiring from acting after being diagnosed with Aphasia, a condition that robs you of the ability to communicate. The 67-year-old Die Hard actor, "has been experiencing some health issues that are impacting his cognitive abilities," according to a family statement.

The Mayo Clinic explains aphasia as "the loss of the ability to speak, write and understand language, both verbal and written. Aphasia typically occurs suddenly after a stroke or a head injury. It can also come on gradually from a slow-growing brain tumor or a disease that causes progressive, permanent damage. The main treatment for aphasia is speech and language therapy. The person with aphasia relearns and practices language skills and learns to use other ways to communicate."

I remember Bruce Willis from the popular series Moonlighting where he starred with Cybilly Shephard in the 1980s. I loved him in that show and watched it every week. He went on to appear in more than 70 films and gain world-wide fame. I have been a huge fan of Bruce Willis throughout his career.

Former wife Demi Moore posted a statement thanking his fans for their support and concluded with quote “As Bruce always says,'live it up' and together we plan to do just that.” I am saddened to hear this news and I wish Bruce and his family the best.

