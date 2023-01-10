Do You Think This Is The Top Song Ever About New Jersey?

There are a lot of great artists that have called New Jersey home over the years, but what is the top song ever about New Jersey? When you think about it, there aren’t a lot of great ones to choose from.

New Jersey is a place that has produced some of the greatest musical talents of our time, and in the past 50 years, we are no strangers to seeing a new Jersey chart-topper every now and then.

You would think with all the beauty and excitement New Jersey has to offer, there would be plenty of inspiration to write songs about here in the Garden State, but you might be surprised at the lack of New Jersey-themed songs out there to choose from.

I noticed that Stacker came up with a list of some great songs about each state, and I wasn’t surprised at their choice for the Garden State, because frankly, it was the only one I could think of. So, needless to say, I tend to agree with their choice, but it did make me wonder why there aren’t more songs about New Jersey.

I want to do something about it, but before I get into that, I should tell you that the article chose a real Jersey song from a real Jersey guy, and who could argue about Bruce Springsteen’s Jersey Girl being honored? Not me.

There are other songs about the Garden State, but it’s honestly not the strongest of choices. There are songs by Bon Jovi and others by Bruce, including the great “4th of July, Asbury Park”, plus John Pizzarelli’s “I Like Jersey Best“ among them, but for the most part, not a lot of titles would come to the mind of people both in and out of the Garden State.

I am far from a song writer, but I thought if I could throw a few potential titles out there, a real songwriter might be able to be inspired by them. I hope so.

Let’s start with a love ballad about the frustrations of a tough relationship called “ Loving You Is Like A Jughandle”. Or how about a breakup tune called “I’d Rather Pay New Jersey Taxes Than Love You”?

Or how about the potential tune about a person whose love seems to may him pay at every turn and sings a song called “It’s Like Loving EZ Pass”? Work on this and let me know when you’re done.

