Turn in an Illegal Dumper in Hamilton Township, NJ, Get $1,000

Our friends in Hamilton Township, Atlantic County, are now offering $1,000 rewards to people who turn in illegal dumpers.

Get our free mobile app

Computer monitor, illegal dumping Photo by Markus Spiske on Unsplash loading...

Illegal dumping is a problem in the Mays Landing area

Hamilton Township Police are reminding local residents that fines for illegal dumping in the township have increased - and, there's now a reward program for those who turn in people who are illegally dumping in the township.

The police say the fines for illegally dumping now range from a minimum of $2,500 to a maximum of $10,000, once a conviction is made.

In addition to the fines, those convicted will be charged for the cost of the cleanup and disposal of the items in question. They will also be subject to up to 90 days in jail and/or community service.

Liter Photo by John Cameron on Unsplash loading...

Turn in illegal dumpers and get a check

As part of the crackdown on illegal dumping, Hamilton Township is now offering a reward to those who turn in people for illegal dumping. Of course, a conviction is necessary for the reward - which is $1,000

SOURCE: Hamilton Township Police Department.

The Definitive List of The Oddest, Strangest and Downright Filthy Town Names In Every State We combed through list after list of the oddest, strangest and somewhat naughty-sounding town names in every state. From Smut Eye to Ding Dong, you can learn unbelievable facts about each of these towns below. Gallery Credit: Rob Carroll