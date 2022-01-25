Cops in Atlantic City say two men were arrested and a "large quantity of narcotics" were seized following a traffic stop early Sunday morning.

The arrests happened just before 1 AM at Arkansas and Atlantic Avenues.

The vehicle, which was pulled over for expired registration and tinted windows, according to police, was searched using a police K9, and,

"Officers arrested the driver, Manny Napoles, who was found to be in possession of 134 grams of heroin, 85 grams of suspected fentanyl, 4 grams of cocaine, and various pills. Napoles was also in possession of $3,286 believed to be proceeds from narcotics sales. The passenger, Steven Nguyen, was arrested for possession of 2 grams of heroin and possession of hypodermic needles. Nguyen was also found to have several active warrants for his arrest."

36-year-old Manny Napoles of Atlantic City has been charged with four counts of possession of CDS, three counts of possession with intent to distribute CDS, and various traffic summonses/citations.

32-year-old Steven Nguyen of Atlantic City was charged with possession of CDS and possession of CDS paraphernalia.

Both were remanded to the Atlantic County Justice Facility.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

