New Jersey has plenty of great options to play a round of golf, especially right here in South Jersey.

The website PGA.com picked four of the best public golf courses to play a round in the state of New Jersey with two South Jersey courses making the cut.

One of the courses they picked was Twisted Dune, located at 2101 Ocean Heights Ave, in Egg Harbor Township

Twisted Dune is one of New Jersey's top public courses. This links-style track always has excellent conditions and incredible views. Meandering along the Jersey Shore, the course boasts several deep ravines, grassy hills, and rolling fairways lined by massive dunes covered with fescue. Over 2 million cubic yards of earth were moved to create Twisted Dune’s Scottish links look.

Here is a look at Twisted Dune:

If the links-style course is for you, then try either the Bay Course or the Pines Course at Seaview Golf Club in Galloway.

The Bay Course's 6,300-yard layout is less about the length and more about accuracy, shot-making, and having a rock-solid short game. Like many of New Jersey’s best tracks, Seaview’s Bay Course has a links feel, with outstanding ocean views, punishing bunkers, and very tricky undulating greens. The Bay Course hosts the ShopRite LPGA Classic and saw nine of its holes contested in the 1942 PGA Championship. The Pines Course has a much different look and feel from the Bay Course. The Pines makes its way through the New Jersey woodlands and poses a challenge with its tree-lined fairways. With sharp doglegs, large bunkers, and massive sloping greens, you really get to test your shotmaking skills at Seaview's Pines Course. The 16th hole was the site of Sam Snead's miraculous 60-foot chip-in to win the 1942 PGA Championship, which was his first of seven majors won.

Seaview, which is home of the Shoprite LPGA Classic, is located at 401 S New York Road in Galloway Township.

The other two New Jersey golf courses to make the PGA's list include, Crystal Springs Resort in Hamburg and Eagle Ridge in Lakewood.