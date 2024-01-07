Tragedy in Atlantic City as two teenage boys were shot Friday night - and one has died as a result.

A 14-year-old boy dies in Atlantic City from gunshot injuries

The Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office says a Friday night shooting has left one boy dead, and another injured.

Atlantic City Police responded to a report of a disturbance involving a crowd, with shots possibly fired. This was just before 11 pm.

When officers arrived on the scene - in the 3300 block of Atlantic Avenue - they found two boys shot - one in the street and one on the sidewalk.

A 16-year-old, who authorities have identified as "A.C." suffered a gunshot to his leg. He was taken to the hospital for treatment, and eventually released.

The second boy, 14 years old, was taken to the hospital for a gunshot wound to the head. He ended up dying at the hospital Saturday afternoon. He's been identified only as "F.G."

The shooting remains under investigation

Authorities say the crime remains under investigation, and there have been no arrestes reported.

Anyone with information on the incident is urged to contact the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office at 609-909-7666.

Information can also be given anonymously via Crimestoppers. Call 609-652-1234 or 1-800-658-8477. You can also visit Crime Stoppers' website. Cash rewards are possible.

SOURCE: Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office

