If you've ever looked up into the Jersey Shore night sky and saw something a little, well, weird, and wondered to yourself if you just saw a UFO, you are certainly not alone. Not by a long shot. You'll be surprised just how many UFOs are reported in the skies of Monmouth and Ocean Counties.

We checked with the National UFO Reporting Center to see if anything unidentified has been roaming the skies over Monmouth and Ocean Counties in the past 8 weeks, and we were surprised at what we found.

There are more reports than you think in New Jersey, and some of them are going to be a little too close to your own home for comfort. Remember, this is just the past 8 weeks of available reports, and these two events stick out to us.

October 19, 2021, Toms River...A school counselor reported seeing a" very bright object" along with "two additional bright balls". The person who made the report said they were able to track the objects for about 20 minutes.

November 6, 2021, Bayville...A number of pulsating orange lights were observed at approximately 7:29 pm. The witness wasn't sure if three of the lights were in a triangular formation, or they were all part of the same triangular object. Two other lights were seen well behind the triangular lights.

And across the state, there were reports in Edison, Mahwah, Bergenfield, Clifton, Pompton Lakes, Hamilton, Princeton Junction, Hamilton, and Trenton. And all of those reports happened in the 8 week period between October and November of this year.

Now, before you roll your eyes about all this, I've seen what I believe to be a UFO with my own two eyes. I'm not joking here. I saw a very bright light over the ocean in Cape May that was silent and not moving, then suddenly disappeared only to appear again minutes later.

I'm not sure what it was, but I certainly couldn't explain it. And I didn't report it. Imagine how many people don't, and then imagine what this list would look like if everyone had.

