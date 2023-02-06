New Jersey is one of the oldest states in the nation, and our history is an incredibly rich one. Do you know the oldest town in New Jersey?

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

We love to dig into the Garden State history books and learn as much as we can about the amazing history of New Jersey. One of the basics is which town in the state is considered the oldest.

For this, we didn't have to head into any damp basements or open up dusty books to find the answer. We simply had to visit one of the most well-known and beloved sites in the nation.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

The nice people at Redbook have already done the research. As a matter of fact, they have listed the oldest town in every state in America, so which one holds the crown in the Garden State?

It's a town that was founded by the Puritans, and it had its beginning over 100 years before the U.S.A was actually the U.S.A. Imagine that. This town was around for over a century before the United States was officially a thing.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Originally the town was known as Pesayak Towne, but before you make Passaic your final answer, keep reading a bit.

The name changed to New Milford but ultimately settled in on the name it is now known as. It was back in 1666 when the Puritans purchased what is now known as Newark from the Delaware Indians.

We're of course talking about the amazing Newark, now a city, and the biggest one in the state by population.

Here Are Some Of New Jersey's Tiniest Towns

Must Visit Small Towns At The Jersey Shore