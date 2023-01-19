The Baltimore Ravens and offensive coordinator Greg Roman, a Holy Spirit alum and Ventnor resident, have agreed to part ways, with Roman stepping down, according to Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network.

The Ravens confirmed the move, with a statement from head coach Jim Harbaugh Thursday afternoon.

Roman had been with the Ravens since 2017, and was originally hired as a Senior offensive assistant & tight Marty Mornhinweg, who retired.

With Roman running the offense, he was named the AP assistant coach of the year in 2019, helping Lamar Jackson win the NFL MVP award.

Since 2019, Baltimore ranks fifth in points per game and first in rushing.

Roman has coached with Carolina, Houston, Baltimore, San Francisco, Buffalo and then back in Baltimore.

He also coached at the college level with Stanford and at his alma mater, Holy Spirt in 2008.

He could be a candidate to land one of these offensive coordinator openings: