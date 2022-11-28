Holy Spirit High School alum and Ventnor resident, Greg Roman, who is currently the offensive coordinator for the Baltimore Ravens, has been mentioned as a candidate for the vacant Stanford head coaching job by The Athletic.

The questions would be the fact those two years at Stanford are his only two in college football, and the timing of the NFL schedule could make it difficult to leave.

Roman spent two seasons at Stanford back in 2009-2010 as the team's tight end coach, before leaving with Jim Harbaugh to San Francisco.

He has been in Baltimore with the Ravens for the past six seasons and is credited for work with former NFL MVP Lamar Jackson.

Roman has been a coordinator with the 49ers from 2011-2014, leading them to the Super Bowl with Colin Kaepernick as quarterback. He also lead the Bills' offense in 2015 and 2016 and has been with the Ravens since.

He was also mentioned by ESPN's Adam Rittenberg as a potential candidate for the opening.

He was also mentioned by ESPN's Adam Rittenberg as a potential candidate for the opening.

The 1991 Holy Spirit grad was the offensive coordinator at his alma mater, back in 2008 before joining the staff at Stanford.

The biggest question is, would Roman want to go back to the college game for a chance to get to the NFL as a head coach?