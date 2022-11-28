Atlantic City, NJ, Wide Receiver Makes SportsCenter Top 10 Plays

There were plenty of highlights plays during the 94th edition of the Thanksgiving day rivalry game between Holy Spirit and Atlantic City on Thursday, a game the Spartans won 63-34.

We saw a hook-and-ladder play result in a touchdown, we saw a 93-yard kickoff return for a touchdown by Allen Packard of Atlantic City.

We saw Sean Burns throw for 421 yards and five touchdown passes. We saw Gavin Roman break the single-season state record for receptions, with 112, after catching 10 balls for 49 yards. Jordan Llanos caught 10 passes for 218 yards in the game.

All unbelievable performances in front of the massive crowd that filled the Ed Byners Stadium bleachers.

However, one play stood out above all the great individual performances and it came from Atlantic City sophomore wide receiver Sah’nye Degraffenreidt. Degraffenreidt made the play of the day, making SportsCenter Top 10 highlight No. 4 with a one-handed leaping catch over a Spartans defender for a 32-yard gain.

Here is a better look at the play that was broadcast live by our friends at BFA Sports with Al Fisher and Doug Stasuk calling the action.

Degraffenreidt also had an interception return for a touchdown that was a highlight reel-worthy one-handed catch that was returned for a Vikings score (which can be seen in the video below).